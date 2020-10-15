Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed cornerback Prince Amukamara to their practice squad and in a corresponding move released receiver Jaron Brown.

In his five seasons with the Cardinals, Brown, who signed there as an undrafted free agent, tallied 86 catches for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns. The last two years in Seattle, Brown totaled 30 receptions for 386 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a Tiger, Brown had 87 receptions for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns, 66 yards on nine carries, 65 yards on seven punt returns, and 341 yards on 17 kickoff returns in 1,926 snaps over 50 games (32 starts) in his career.