Former Clemson WR placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

TigerNet Staff by

The Tennessee Titans added former Clemson receiver Adam Humphries to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

After entering the league by earning a spot with a tryout as a rookie, Humphries has played in 75 career games. He has 15 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown this season with the Titans.

The new reserve list category in the NFL was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.