Former Clemson WR leaves practice with injury
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, August 23, 2020 8:13 PM
Williams is a key player on offense for the Chargers (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams left Sunday's practice after going down hard trying to make a catch and landing on his right arm.

Williams immediately left practice to get tests on his shoulder but it appears not too serious according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

"The collarbone checked out fine, and there is optimism that it’s not a serious injury," he posted on social media.

In 2019, Williams had an impressive season with 49 catches for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams was picked 7th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

