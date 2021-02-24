Former Clemson WR joins coaching staff
by - 2021 Feb 24, Wed 15:44
(USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)
(USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)

Artavis Scott is returning to Clemson.

The prolific former Tigers receiver will join the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

"That's something that Artavis and I have talked about a couple times," Swinney said. "He's kinda ready to transition and been in the NFL the last four years and he wants to coach. It's just the perfect timing and what a great addition he will be...Excited to have him back."

Scott tallied 245 catches for 2,480 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns as a Tiger over 42 career games in three seasons from 2014-16.

He was on the roster for the LA Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans as a pro.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson DL will no longer play football
Clemson DL will no longer play football
Former Clemson WR joins coaching staff
Former Clemson WR joins coaching staff
Injuries force Clemson OL to retire, will student coach
Injuries force Clemson OL to retire, will student coach
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week