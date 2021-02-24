Former Clemson WR joins coaching staff

The prolific former Tigers receiver will join the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

"That's something that Artavis and I have talked about a couple times," Swinney said. "He's kinda ready to transition and been in the NFL the last four years and he wants to coach. It's just the perfect timing and what a great addition he will be...Excited to have him back."

Scott tallied 245 catches for 2,480 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns as a Tiger over 42 career games in three seasons from 2014-16.

He was on the roster for the LA Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans as a pro.