Former Clemson WR joins coaching staff
Artavis Scott is returning to Clemson.
The prolific former Tigers receiver will join the coaching staff as a graduate assistant. "That's something that Artavis and I have talked about a couple times," Swinney said. "He's kinda ready to transition and been in the NFL the last four years and he wants to coach. It's just the perfect timing and what a great addition he will be...Excited to have him back." Scott tallied 245 catches for 2,480 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns as a Tiger over 42 career games in three seasons from 2014-16. He was on the roster for the LA Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans as a pro.
The Lord has blessed me I’m ready for the opportunity We Back#Allin ?? https://t.co/No41RMmbfr— Artavis Scott (@ArtavisScott) February 24, 2021