|
Former Clemson WR delivering meals to local healthcare workers
|Friday, April 17, 2020 10:02 AM- -
Former Clemson receiver
Adam Humphries is giving back to his hometown healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVI-19 pandemic.
Per a Fox Carolina report, Humphries is partnering with Zaxby's in Roebuck to deliver meals Friday to a Spartaburg Regional hospital. Humphries is going into his sixth year as a pro after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He worked his way into a four-year and $36 million deal with the Tennessee Titans last year. He totaled 37 catches for 374 yards and two TDs in 12 games last season.
Per a Fox Carolina report, Humphries is partnering with Zaxby's in Roebuck to deliver meals Friday to a Spartaburg Regional hospital.
Humphries is going into his sixth year as a pro after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He worked his way into a four-year and $36 million deal with the Tennessee Titans last year.
He totaled 37 catches for 374 yards and two TDs in 12 games last season.
Tags: Adam Humphries