Former Clemson WR delivering meals to local healthcare workers

Per a Fox Carolina report, Humphries is partnering with Zaxby's in Roebuck to deliver meals Friday to a Spartaburg Regional hospital.

Humphries is going into his sixth year as a pro after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He worked his way into a four-year and $36 million deal with the Tennessee Titans last year.

He totaled 37 catches for 374 yards and two TDs in 12 games last season.