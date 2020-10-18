Former Clemson WR added to active roster
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 18, 2020 11:07 AM
Cain is jumping to the active roster (Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports)
A 'WRU' member might get some NFL action shortly.

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has been added to the active roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cain had previously been on the practice squad all season as he was signed by the Steelers on Nov. 16, 2019.

Last season, he started three games for the Colts and finished the season with nine receptions for 124 yards.

He was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

