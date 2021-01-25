Former Clemson WR Martavis Bryant signs with CFL team

Bryant is still on an indefinite suspension with the NFL after multiple violations of the league's drug policy. According to ESPN, Bryant applied for reinstatement in 2019 but has not received that clearance from the NFL to this point.

Bryant was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and started strong with 26 catches for 549 yards and eight TDs his rookie campaign. Over 44 career pro games, the Calhoun Falls native has totaled 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Bryant was suspended during the 2016 season and hasn't played since 2018 after another suspension, where he played in eight games with 19 catches for 266 yards with the Oakland Raiders.