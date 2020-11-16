Former Clemson TE signs with Broncos
by - Monday, November 16, 2020 8:48 PM
Leggett is back with an NFL team in Denver. (Photo: Douglas Defelice / USATODAY)
Leggett is back with an NFL team in Denver. (Photo: Douglas Defelice / USATODAY)

Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett was signed to Denver Broncos practice squad on Monday, per multiple reports and confirmed by Leggett on social media.

Leggett was in Denver last week for a visit per the NFL transaction wire.

The Jets picked him in the fifth round in the 2017 NFL draft, and after some injury issues, Leggett finished his Jets career with 14 catches for 114 yards and a TD through the 2018 season.

Leggett has spent some briefly on the active roster with Tampa Bay and the practice squad there as well.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Notebook: Swinney talks Muschamp firing, WR injuries
Notebook: Swinney talks Muschamp firing, WR injuries
South Carolina fires Will Muschamp
South Carolina fires Will Muschamp
Tony Elliott weighs in on Gamecocks firing Muschamp, his head coaching future
Tony Elliott weighs in on Gamecocks firing Muschamp, his head coaching future
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week