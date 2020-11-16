Former Clemson TE signs with Broncos

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett was signed to Denver Broncos practice squad on Monday, per multiple reports and confirmed by Leggett on social media.

Leggett was in Denver last week for a visit per the NFL transaction wire.

The Jets picked him in the fifth round in the 2017 NFL draft, and after some injury issues, Leggett finished his Jets career with 14 catches for 114 yards and a TD through the 2018 season.

Leggett has spent some briefly on the active roster with Tampa Bay and the practice squad there as well.

Broncos signed tight end Jordan Leggett to their practice squad, per the NFL's transaction wire. — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) November 16, 2020