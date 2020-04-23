Former Clemson TE reacts to new teammate Rob Gronkowski, loses his number
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:45 PM
Da 'Gronk' is back.

Former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski is out of retirement reunited again with new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after a surprising trade on Wednesday.

"I'm back. I always said when I have that feeling, and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again. And I have that feeling. I'm ready," Rob Gronkowski said via FOX's Jay Glazer.

Bucs tight end Jordan Leggett heard the news and immediately joked on Twitter that he would sell his jersey number to Gronk for $1 million.

"Hey @RobGronkowski, I'll give you #87 for 1 million," he posted on Tuesday night.

The Bucs didn't mess around as later that night, Gronk's jersey number was assigned to 87 on their website, and Leggett's number was changed to 81.

No word yet if Leggett got any money on the switch, but the team obviously wants to sell a ton of Gronk jerseys as fast as possible.

Leggett has a ton of competition at tight end with Gronk, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate, and Antony Auclair all looking for reps in the future.

