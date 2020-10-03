Former Clemson RB will transfer to Florida

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former 5-star prospect and true freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman told Gators Territory that he will transfer to Florida.

Bowman informed Clemson's coaches of his transfer intentions this week.

He totaled nine carries for 32 yards in the first two games of the season.

Bowman was rated as high as the No. 2 running back in the 2020 class out of Lakeland High School (Fla.).

He rushed for 5,081 yards, including an 11.4-yard per-carry average and 71 touchdowns during his HS career.