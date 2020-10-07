Former Clemson RB signs with Lions
'Feast-mode' has another shot in the pro ranks.

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster has signed on Wednesday with the Detriot Lions' practice squad.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, he rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries.

During his high school career at Spartanburg (S.C.), he had an impressive 6,562 all-purpose yards and also participated in track where he excelled as a four-year region champion.

