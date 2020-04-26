|
Former Clemson RB signs with Jaguars
|Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:47 AM- -
Former Clemson running back
Tavien Feaster has signed a free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.
In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, he rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns. In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries. In other former Clemson player news, defensive tackle Sterling Johnson signed a free-agent deal with the Jets last night.
#DUUUVAL ??— Tavien Feaster (@Fast_lane28) April 25, 2020
Congrats to @kungfufetti6 on signing as a free agent with the @nyjets! #ChantsUp | #BEL1EVE | #BAM https://t.co/ICTJN8ZHxx pic.twitter.com/nXXpZfrmsb— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) April 25, 2020
