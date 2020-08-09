Former Clemson RB cut by Jaguars

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Saturday that they cut five players including former Tiger-Gamecock running back Tavien Feaster.

Feaster was an undrafted free agent trying to make the team.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, he rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries.

We have waived RB Tavien Feaster, OL Tyler Gauthier, OL Steven Nielsen and K Brandon Wright, and released S Doug Middleton.



We also placed DT Rodney Gunter on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.



Our active roster is now at 80 players. pic.twitter.com/6xJp8ojXFW — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 8, 2020