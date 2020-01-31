Former Clemson QB gets NFL combine invite

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'Kelly B' is getting an opportunity to showcase his skills for the NFL. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has received an invite to the 2020 NFL Combine, TigerNet confirmed on Friday. Bryant threw for 2,215 yards with 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Missouri.

During his collegiate career at Clemson, he threw for 3338 yards with 16 touchdowns and ten interceptions to go with a 16-2 record as a starter.