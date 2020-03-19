BREAKING

Former Clemson OL re-signing with Jaguars
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:12 PM
Shatley has had a nice NFL career (Reinhold Matay - USA Today Sports)
Shatley has had a nice NFL career (Reinhold Matay - USA Today Sports)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Tyler Shatley is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.51 million, including $600K guaranteed according to NFL.com.

Shatley has played his entire six-year NFL career (appeared in 78 games) with Jacksonville since being drafted by the organization out of Clemson in 2014.

