Former Clemson OL re-signing with Jaguars
|Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:12 PM- -
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard
Tyler Shatley is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.51 million, including $600K guaranteed according to NFL.com.
Shatley has played his entire six-year NFL career (appeared in 78 games) with Jacksonville since being drafted by the organization out of Clemson in 2014.
