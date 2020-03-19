Former Clemson OL re-signing with Jaguars

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Tyler Shatley is re-signing with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.51 million, including $600K guaranteed according to NFL.com. Shatley has played his entire six-year NFL career (appeared in 78 games) with Jacksonville since being drafted by the organization out of Clemson in 2014.