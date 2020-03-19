Former Clemson LB signs with Browns

Goodson started nine games with the Green Bay Packers last season, registering 61 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections.

Pro Football Focus rated him as the 80th best MLB in 2019 according to Pro Football Focus.

He has 160 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions in his NFL career.

The Giants selected him in the fourth round (#109 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He logged 911 snaps in an All-ACC senior campaign, where he led Clemson with 160 tackles (14 for loss).

At Lamar high school, Goodson had 156 tackles as a senior and registered 96 tackles and six tackles for loss and added 16 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.