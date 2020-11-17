Former Clemson LB signed by Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed former Clemson linebacker Stephone Anthony to their practice squad.

Anthony had two workouts with the team last week.

He signed with the Falcons last July and had five tackles, including one for loss in three preseason games.

The 28-year-old had a reserve role with the Dolphins the previous two seasons (2017-2018) with a total of 22 tackles and a tackle for a loss.

The former Clemson standout was a Saints’ first-round pick (31st overall) in 2015, where he posted 70 solo tackles as a rookie.

During his six-year pro career in 62 games (20 starts), he has 152 career tackles, including 97 solos, one sack, one interception, one fumble recover, two forced fumbles, and five pass deflections.

.@AZCardinals sign two LBs to practice squad: Terrance Smith and Stephone Anthony.



Smith is cousins with DeAndre Hopkins and has relationship with DL coach Brentson Buckner. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 16, 2020