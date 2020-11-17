Former Clemson LB signed by Cardinals
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, November 17, 2020 10:32 AM
Anthony has been in the NFL for six years (Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports)
Anthony has been in the NFL for six years (Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have signed former Clemson linebacker Stephone Anthony to their practice squad.

Anthony had two workouts with the team last week.

He signed with the Falcons last July and had five tackles, including one for loss in three preseason games.

The 28-year-old had a reserve role with the Dolphins the previous two seasons (2017-2018) with a total of 22 tackles and a tackle for a loss.

The former Clemson standout was a Saints’ first-round pick (31st overall) in 2015, where he posted 70 solo tackles as a rookie.

During his six-year pro career in 62 games (20 starts), he has 152 career tackles, including 97 solos, one sack, one interception, one fumble recover, two forced fumbles, and five pass deflections.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Notebook: Swinney talks Muschamp firing, WR injuries
Notebook: Swinney talks Muschamp firing, WR injuries
Former Clemson WR reportedly signing with Texans
Former Clemson WR reportedly signing with Texans
Former Clemson TE signs with Broncos
Former Clemson TE signs with Broncos
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week