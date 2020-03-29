Former Clemson LB Ben Boulware moving gym workouts to social media

What's his solution? Bringing the gym to you via social media.

"We were probably one of the first gyms or studios in the upstate to close," Boulware told WYFF4. "We knew within a week or two weeks we were going to have to and it wasn’t worth the risk and having people come in here and having the possibility of getting the virus...

"Me and Marcus (Brown) are in here every day, trying to keep the content engaging and showing our personalities we show every day during class through Instagram. We’re having a fun time doing it but it’s definitely a weird time."

Check out more from Boulware and an example of his daily workouts below: