Former Clemson LB Ben Boulware moving gym workouts to social media
Precautions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak has affected a number of businesses worldwide, including former Clemson linebacker
Ben Boulware's gym in Anderson, South Carolina.
What's his solution? Bringing the gym to you via social media. "We were probably one of the first gyms or studios in the upstate to close," Boulware told WYFF4. "We knew within a week or two weeks we were going to have to and it wasn’t worth the risk and having people come in here and having the possibility of getting the virus... "Me and Marcus (Brown) are in here every day, trying to keep the content engaging and showing our personalities we show every day during class through Instagram. We’re having a fun time doing it but it’s definitely a weird time." Check out more from Boulware and an example of his daily workouts below: .@benboulware7 on the challenges of his gym, The Junkyard, being closed and what advice he has for people right now, "With football it's different...I can get in someone's face...those guys love that...heads banging off walls. With this, it's just take it seriously - stay home." pic.twitter.com/bKxRlajXwd JUNKYARD AT HOME WORKOUTS DAY #1 The best way for you to be proactive in this current situation is to stay active. So until we open back up, we will be posting these At Home workouts every day. We will post them a day in advance. This is Tuesday’s workout. We also will be providing you with a daily Spotify playlist to do these workouts to. Make sure to follow us on Spotify to get access to those playlist. It’s important to us that we are always doing what’s best for our Junkyard family, especially in times like these. Our goal as a studio is to be adaptive, proactive & to provide for y’all in any way that we can. If you have any questions, please message us or drop a comment below! Stay safe. Love y’all. ??
