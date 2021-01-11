|
Former Clemson DT commits to Big 10 school
|2021 Jan 11, Mon 13:12-
Former Clemson defensive tackle
Nyles Pinckney is staying in the Power 5 but heading North.
Pinckney announced on social media Monday that he is committed to Minnesota out of the Big Ten. "First and foremost, I want to thank all the coaches, teammates, support staff and everyone else who helped make my five years at Clemson so special," Pinckney said in a social media statement. "I want to thank the best fans in the world for the unmatched energy and undying love you brought to every game...With that being said, I would like to announce I will be taking the opportunity to finish my last year of eligibility at the University of Minnesota. Row the boat." He was a 4-star prospect out of Beaufort, South Carolina and earned third-team All-ACC honors as a junior. Pinckney tallied 16 tackles with one sack and seven QB hurries in 272 snaps this season.
