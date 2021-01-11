|
Former Clemson DT commits to ACC school
|2021 Jan 11, Mon 14:37-
Jordan Williams is heading back to his home state.
The former redshirt junior Tiger is sticking in the ACC and going to Blacksburg, Virginia and the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Virginia Beach native totaled nine tackles, with seven stops and 12 QB hurries over 228 snaps this season. Williams enrolled in 2017 as a 4-star defensive end and moved to defensive tackle after redshirting that year. Former defensive tackle teammate Nyles Pinckney also announced a commitment on Monday to Minnesota.
The former redshirt junior Tiger is sticking in the ACC and going to Blacksburg, Virginia and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The Virginia Beach native totaled nine tackles, with seven stops and 12 QB hurries over 228 snaps this season.
Williams enrolled in 2017 as a 4-star defensive end and moved to defensive tackle after redshirting that year.
Former defensive tackle teammate Nyles Pinckney also announced a commitment on Monday to Minnesota.
VA I’m Coming Home ?? #HardHatMentality #VA pic.twitter.com/2i2EELAtOH— Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) January 11, 2021
It’s been mad real... ??????? pic.twitter.com/oIgMtJAvcz— Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) January 5, 2021
Tags: Jordan Williams