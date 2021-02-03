Former Clemson DL signs with CFL's Stampeders
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 3, Wed 08:31
Geoff Burke - USA Today Sports
Geoff Burke - USA Today Sports

The Calgary Stampeders announced recently that they have signed defensive lineman Tavaris Barnes.

Last season, Barnes played for the DC Defenders of the XFL, recording one tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry, and a half-sack.

In 2015, Barnes played as an undrafted rookie with the New Orleans Saints and recorded five tackles in 13 games.

Barnes has since been on the roster or practice squad for the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Redskins.

He logged four starts and 881 snaps over 47 games with Clemson, posting 64 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 14 quarterback pressures.

