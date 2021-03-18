Former Clemson DL signing with Cowboys

Watkins had played with the Houston Texans since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He's tallied 69 tackles and four sacks over 42 NFL games, including 11 starts last season.

Watkins played defensive end for Houston but the Cowboys hinted Thursday to moving Watkins back to tackle in their defensive scheme.

The Mooresboro, North Carolina native was named a first-team All-American during Clemson's national title run in 2016 and logged 191 tackles, 26 for loss, with 14 sacks over his Clemson career.