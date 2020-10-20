Former Clemson DL signed by Lions

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson defensive lineman Albert Huggins has been signed to the practice squad of the Detriot Lions.

Huggins was released by the Lions in early September but was impressive enough to get a second look with the team.

During his young NFL career, the 23-year-old has already had short stints with the Vikings, Lions, Eagles, Patriots, and Texans.

In 2019, Huggins appears in four games with the Texans and registered three tackles.

He was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent.

At Clemson, he played 911 snaps over 46 games, posting 83 stops (11.5 for loss) with seven sacks and 25 QB pressures.