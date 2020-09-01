Former Clemson DL reportedly claimed off waivers by Lions

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

One ending is another beginning.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Albert Huggins was released by the Houston Texans on Monday and now has been claimed off of waivers by the Detriot Lions on Tuesday according to his agent.

In 2019, the Orangeburg native registered three total tackles and two QB pressures with the Eagles (44 total snaps).

He posted 83 stops, 11.5 for loss, with seven sacks, 25 QB pressures and a pass breakup in 911 snaps over 46 games as a Tiger (four starts).