Former Clemson DL commits to Arkansas
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:29 AM
Kelly is a talented artist as well as having skills on the football field
Kelly is a talented artist as well as having skills on the football field

A Tiger will now become a hog.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Kelly announced on Monday night that he will play for Arkansas as a graduate transfer.

"I will be finishing out my college career at the University of Arkansas," he posted on social media.

Kelly had made an official visit to the campus on Jan. 31 - Feb. 2.

He had 9 tackles, one-half sack, two pass break-ups, and a recovered fumble in 10 games last season.

The former four-star and consensus top-150 prospect didn't see action in either playoff game and saw double-digit plays in only four games to total 87 snaps in 2019.

The Wichita, Kansas native totaled 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 256 snaps over 28 games at Clemson.

Best of luck to Kelly as he pursues his dreams in one last go in college football.

