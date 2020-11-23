Former Clemson DE signed by Raiders
by - Monday, November 23, 2020 4:59 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Kim Klement)
(USA TODAY Sports-Kim Klement)

Clemson West added another member on Monday.

Vic Beasley has signed to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.

Beasley signed with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason but was cut earlier this month. He inked a $9.5 million deal before they parted ways.

He joins a Clemson contingent in Vegas also including Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, John Simpson and Tanner Muse.

Beasley played in five games this season with three tackles and a forced fumble.

He was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Falcons and tallied a first-team All-Pro year in 2016 (15.5 sacks/6 forced fumbles).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ACC commissioner Swofford addresses Clemson-FSU postponement, Swinney comments
ACC commissioner Swofford addresses Clemson-FSU postponement, Swinney comments
Swinney says FSU call a shot at Clemson medical staff, credibility of program
Swinney says FSU call a shot at Clemson medical staff, credibility of program
LISTEN: Fiery Dabo Swinney says cancellation was due to FSU’s admin not COVID
LISTEN: Fiery Dabo Swinney says cancellation was due to FSU’s admin not COVID
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week