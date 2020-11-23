Former Clemson DE signed by Raiders

Clemson West added another member on Monday.

Vic Beasley has signed to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad.

Beasley signed with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason but was cut earlier this month. He inked a $9.5 million deal before they parted ways.

He joins a Clemson contingent in Vegas also including Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, John Simpson and Tanner Muse.

Beasley played in five games this season with three tackles and a forced fumble.

He was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Falcons and tallied a first-team All-Pro year in 2016 (15.5 sacks/6 forced fumbles).

Raiders signed former Falcons and Titans OLB Vic Beasley to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

To the @Titans Fans & Organization, thank you for an amazing opportunity! I appreciate your support during my time in Nashville and hope nothing but the best for the organization! — Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) November 23, 2020