Former Clemson DE reportedly traded to Texans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'Shaq Attack' is headed to the Texans. Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson has reportedly been traded to the Houston Texans for linebacker Benardrick McKinney. The deal will also include a swap of some late-round picks, (6th rounder to Texans, 7th rounder to Dolphins) according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This gives the Texans a pass rusher that they coveted while the Pro-Bowl linebacker heads to Miami. Lawson's 11.5 pressure rate in 2020 would have been the highest on the Texans. Lawson had 32 tackles, including four sacks, 28 hurries, 18 quarterback hits, 51 pressures, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection in 572 snaps last season. For his NFL career, he has 140 tackles, including 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 12 pass deflections.

He is due $7.9 million in guaranteed base salary in 2021 and $8.9 million in 2022.

The trade will likely become official on Wednesday.

Shaq Lawson fits at DE in DC Lovie Smith’s 4-3 scheme. Texans need pass rushers. Cause of Zach Cunningham at MLB, Texans could afford to trade Benardrick McKinney to Miami. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 14, 2021

Texans are trading LB Benardrick McKinney to the Dolphins for LB Shaq Lawson, per @AdamSchefter



2020 PFF Grades:

??Lawson: 70.9 (T-25th)

??McKinney: 58.2 (44th) pic.twitter.com/kGfhnzrd0J — PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2021