Former Clemson DE activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson was activated off from the COVID-19/reserve list by the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Lawson and five other teammates were placed on the list on Thursday.

Lawson was a second former Tiger to be placed on that list by the Dolphins, who did so with cornerback Cordrea Tankersley recently. The Dolphins activated Tankersley off the list this week before releasing him.

Lawson agreed to a three-year and $30 million deal with the Dolphins this offseason.

The Daniel product posted a career-best 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season with the Bills.

The Miami Dolphins activated defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, safety Brandon Jones and defensive end Shaq Lawson off the reserve/COVID-19* list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2020

Defensive End Shaq Lawson among those the Fins have placed on the COVID list. They also activated Perry and Sieler.



Again, this doesn’t mean a positive test. Could mean close contact with someone who tested positive. pic.twitter.com/nl2epUhdMB — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 6, 2020