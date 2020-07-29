Former Clemson DE placed on did not report list

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tennessee Titans defensive end Vic Beasley was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Beasley was not at the team's facility as they began camp and COVID-19 testing.

The team didn't give any reasons why Beasley was not with the team during a press conference on Tuesday.

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans in the offseason after five years with the Falcons.

According to the new CBA (article 9), an unexcused late reporting to preseason camp by a player under contract as an unrestricted free agent is a mandatory fine of $50,000 per day.