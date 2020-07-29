Former Clemson DE placed on did not report list
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, July 29, 2020 10:18 AM
Vic Beasley was a no-show at Titans camp (Kim Klement - USA Today Sports)
Vic Beasley was a no-show at Titans camp (Kim Klement - USA Today Sports)

Tennessee Titans defensive end Vic Beasley was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Beasley was not at the team's facility as they began camp and COVID-19 testing.

The team didn't give any reasons why Beasley was not with the team during a press conference on Tuesday.

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans in the offseason after five years with the Falcons.

According to the new CBA (article 9), an unexcused late reporting to preseason camp by a player under contract as an unrestricted free agent is a mandatory fine of $50,000 per day.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Elite DT commits to Clemson
Elite DT commits to Clemson
Former Clemson WR signs with Bengals
Former Clemson WR signs with Bengals
4-star center commits to Clemson
4-star center commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week