Former Clemson DE placed on COVID-19/reserve list
by - Tuesday, November 17, 2020 5:26 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Mark Rebilas)
(USA TODAY Sports-Mark Rebilas)

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was placed on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday.

Ferrell has tallied 19 tackles, three for loss, over nine games this season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has 4.5 sacks and 57 tackles over 24 career games after a No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

Former D-line teammate Christian Wilkins was placed on the list before last week's games, forcing him to miss his first action of the season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Notebook: Swinney talks Muschamp firing, WR injuries
Notebook: Swinney talks Muschamp firing, WR injuries
Former Clemson WR reportedly signing with Texans
Former Clemson WR reportedly signing with Texans
Former Clemson TE signs with Broncos
Former Clemson TE signs with Broncos
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week