Former Clemson DE placed on COVID-19/reserve list

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was placed on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list on Tuesday.

Ferrell has tallied 19 tackles, three for loss, over nine games this season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has 4.5 sacks and 57 tackles over 24 career games after a No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

Former D-line teammate Christian Wilkins was placed on the list before last week's games, forcing him to miss his first action of the season.

#Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell and CB Lamarcus Joyner have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 17, 2020