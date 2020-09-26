Former Clemson DB tests positive for coronavirus

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell becomes the first NFL player this season to miss a game due to COVID-19. He practiced on Friday and later got a positive test that he took on Friday morning.

Contact tracing will now take place according to league protocols.

Terrell was expected to matchup with Bears standout receiver Allen Robinson on Sunday.

All NFL players and other Tier 1/2 individuals wear tracking devices all day in the facility, so contact tracing is a relatively easy process. If no one was within 6 feet for 15+ straight minutes, tests positive or shows symptoms, no impact on anyone else’s status for game day. https://t.co/jR6G2Qn0Cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2020