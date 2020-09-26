Former Clemson DB tests positive for coronavirus
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:39 PM
Former Clemson DB tests positive for coronavirus

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell becomes the first NFL player this season to miss a game due to COVID-19. He practiced on Friday and later got a positive test that he took on Friday morning.

Contact tracing will now take place according to league protocols.

Terrell was expected to matchup with Bears standout receiver Allen Robinson on Sunday.

