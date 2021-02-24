Former Clemson DB signs with Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that they have signed former Clemson defensive back Ryan Carter to a contract for the 2021 season.

Carter previously played with the Alouettes during the 2019 season registering 22 tackles and two pass breakups in 14 games.

In 2018, he was with the Buffalo Bills during training camp.

Carter earned All-ACC honorable mention honors as a team co-captain at Clemson his senior season with 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure, three interceptions for 12 yards, and a touchdown, 10 pass breakups, and a caused fumble in 686 snaps over 14 games (14 starts).

For his collegiate career, he had 78 total tackles, four interceptions, and 19 knockdowns.