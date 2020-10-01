BREAKING

Former Clemson DB signs with Falcons
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Green was a solid player at Clemson (Brace Hemmelgam - USA Today Sports)
Green was a solid player at Clemson (Brace Hemmelgam - USA Today Sports)

The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety T.J. Green to their practice squad.

Green has had stints along the way with the Colts, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, and now the Falcons.

In 33 career NFL games, Green has 90 tackles and three pass deflections. Most of his NFL production was during his first two years in the league with the Colts.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Colts.

As a junior at Clemson, tallied 95 tackles, 5.5 for loss, with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

