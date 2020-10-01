Former Clemson DB signs with Falcons

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety T.J. Green to their practice squad.

Green has had stints along the way with the Colts, Seahawks, Saints, Panthers, and now the Falcons.

In 33 career NFL games, Green has 90 tackles and three pass deflections. Most of his NFL production was during his first two years in the league with the Colts.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Colts.

As a junior at Clemson, tallied 95 tackles, 5.5 for loss, with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

I bet on me every time. ?? — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) October 1, 2020