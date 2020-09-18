Former Clemson DB signs with Dolphins

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley is back with the Miami Dolphins signing to the team's practice squad.

Tankersley was waived by the Dolphins back in early August and missed the entire 2019 season with a ACL injury.

In 2018, he appeared in six games registering five tackles.

'Tank' started in 11 games as a rookie and totaled 24 solo tackles and seven passes defended.

He was picked 97th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by Miami.

At Clemson, he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards as a senior, tallying four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.