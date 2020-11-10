Former Clemson DB signed by Vikings
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, November 10, 2020 10:50 AM
Tankersley is now a member of the Vikings (Bob Donnan - USA Today Sports)
The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have signed defensive back Cordrea Tankersley to their practice squad.

The Dolphins waived Tankersley last week.

'Tank' missed the entire 2019 season with an ACL injury.

In 2018, he appeared in six games, registering five tackles. As a rookie in 2017, he started in 11 games registering 31 tackles and seven passes defended.

He was picked 97th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by Miami.

At Clemson, he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards as a senior, tallying 52 tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

