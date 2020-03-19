Former Clemson DB reportedly signing with Lions

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Minnesota Vikings.

The low-point of the season was when he arrested for a DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit five months ago.

During his four year NFL career, he has 79 tackles, 0.5 sack, a fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.