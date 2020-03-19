BREAKING

Former Clemson DB reportedly signing with Lions
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:54 AM
Kearse gets a fresh start with the Lions (Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports)
Kearse gets a fresh start with the Lions (Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports)

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse is signing a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Detroit Lions according to multiple reports including NFL.com.

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Minnesota Vikings.

The low-point of the season was when he arrested for a DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit five months ago.

During his four year NFL career, he has 79 tackles, 0.5 sack, a fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson extends closure, postpones commencement
Clemson extends closure, postpones commencement
City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday
City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday
Former Clemson LB signs with Browns
Former Clemson LB signs with Browns
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week