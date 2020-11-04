Former Clemson DB released by Dolphins

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has been released again by the Miami Dolphins, this time from the team's practice squad.

Tankersley was also waived by the Dolphins in early August and missed the entire 2019 season with an ACL injury.

In 2018, he appeared in six games, registering five tackles.

'Tank' started in 11 games as a rookie and totaled 24 solo tackles and seven passes defended.

He was picked 97th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by Miami.

At Clemson, he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards as a senior, tallying four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.