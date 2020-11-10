Former Clemson DB placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive back Mackensie Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Alexander posted some good news on Sunday night likely after a COVID-19 test.

"I don’t have COVID, no worries!" he tweeted.

The Bengals have a bye this week, so he could be back in the lineup for the Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the season, Alexander has 21 tackles including one for loss and a pass deflection.

Other Bengals placed on the COVID-19 reserve list recently include Fred Johnson, Trae Waynes, Jordan Evans, and Marqus Hunt.