Former Clemson DB placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9:34 AM
Alexander is in his first year with the Bengals (Katie Stratman - USA Today Sports)
Alexander is in his first year with the Bengals (Katie Stratman - USA Today Sports)

The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive back Mackensie Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Alexander posted some good news on Sunday night likely after a COVID-19 test.

"I don’t have COVID, no worries!" he tweeted.

The Bengals have a bye this week, so he could be back in the lineup for the Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the season, Alexander has 21 tackles including one for loss and a pass deflection.

Other Bengals placed on the COVID-19 reserve list recently include Fred Johnson, Trae Waynes, Jordan Evans, and Marqus Hunt.

