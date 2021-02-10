Former Clemson DB commits to Marshall
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 10, Wed 17:20
Williams is headed to play for Marshall
Williams is headed to play for Marshall

That didn't take long.

Former Clemson redshirt senior cornerback LeAnthony Williams has committed to Marshall today after announcing he was in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

"I have been extremely blessed these four years," he posted on social media.

"God has blessed me my whole life, and this wouldn't be possible without him. I want to thank my dad and mom for being in my corner and all my family for showing me love and support. I would like to thank Coach Swinney, Jeff Davis, and the whole Clemson staff for giving me an opportunity to come to Clemson. But my time at Clemson has come to an end.

"But the journey to the top isn't over. But finally, I would like to thank Coach Bowman and Coach Huff for giving me the opportunity to reach my highest level, and with all that being said, I will be finishing my last 2 years at Marshall University."

Williams signed as a four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, and redshirted as a freshman at Clemson in 2017.

He saw action in 11 games each over 2019 and 2020 with 14 tackles and a pass breakup.

Williams tallied 264 total snaps as a Tiger with 22 tackles.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson LB commits to LSU
Former Clemson LB commits to LSU
Clemson CB enters transfer portal
Clemson CB enters transfer portal
Former Clemson QB signs with CFL team
Former Clemson QB signs with CFL team
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week