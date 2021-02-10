Former Clemson DB commits to Marshall

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

That didn't take long. Former Clemson redshirt senior cornerback LeAnthony Williams has committed to Marshall today after announcing he was in the transfer portal on Tuesday. "I have been extremely blessed these four years," he posted on social media. "God has blessed me my whole life, and this wouldn't be possible without him. I want to thank my dad and mom for being in my corner and all my family for showing me love and support. I would like to thank Coach Swinney, Jeff Davis, and the whole Clemson staff for giving me an opportunity to come to Clemson. But my time at Clemson has come to an end. "But the journey to the top isn't over. But finally, I would like to thank Coach Bowman and Coach Huff for giving me the opportunity to reach my highest level, and with all that being said, I will be finishing my last 2 years at Marshall University."

Williams signed as a four-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, and redshirted as a freshman at Clemson in 2017.

He saw action in 11 games each over 2019 and 2020 with 14 tackles and a pass breakup.

Williams tallied 264 total snaps as a Tiger with 22 tackles.

MY BROTHER!!! SEE YOU THIS SEASON ???? https://t.co/HNFGOCPZRI — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) February 10, 2021