Former Clemson DB claimed by 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they have claimed former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields II off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Houston released Fields and Brandon Williams on Tuesday, saving them around $1.5 million in cap space.

Fields has already been with several NFL teams in his short career, including the Chiefs, Vikings, Texans, and now the 49ers.

In 2020, Fields appeared in four games with the Vikings and Texans, registering two tackles.