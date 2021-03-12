Breaking: Former Clemson DB arrested in Rock Hill

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Friday morning in Rock Hill on gun and drug charges. According to a report in the Rock Hill Herald, Kendrick was booked for unlawful carrying of a handgun. He has been charged with gun and drug violations. The report said that Kendrick was found asleep in his car with a handgun in his lap and with a small amount of marijuana in the car. He was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor charge that will be prosecuted in York County criminal court. If convicted, Kendrick could serve up to one year in prison. Kendrick was booked Friday morning and appeared in a brief hearing before being released on a personal recognizance bond.

Kendrick was dismissed from the Clemson program by head coach Dabo Swinney on February 28th.

Kendrick's dismissal followed a season where he missed multiple games for "disciplinary issues" that Swinney termed being in the "love shack." When he was on the field, he was one of the best defenders in the program. He ended the season with six pass breakups and an interception. Kendrick also earned second-team All-ACC in 2019.

A former five-star wide receiver from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C., Kendrick made the switch to corner for his sophomore season and was immediately an impact player. He started in all 15 games in his first season at corner for the 2019 Clemson team that lost in the national title game to LSU.