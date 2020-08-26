Former Clemson DB arrested for battery as search continues for father
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, August 26, 2020 12:00 PM
Mackensie Alexander left training camp after hearing about his father (Kinfay Moroti - USA Today Sports)
Mackensie Alexander left training camp after hearing about his father (Kinfay Moroti - USA Today Sports)

This is not good news to report.

Former Clemson defensive back Mackensie Alexander has been arrested in Florida for one count of battery.

He was arrested on Tuesday by the Collier County Sheriff's office and was in custody as of Wednesday morning.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that Alexander was arrested after confronting the man that left his father behind on a trip on Monday.

"My understanding is he allegedly confronted the man who left behind his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, on a berry-picking trip."

The search continues for Alexander's elderly father.

Deputies, K9 teams, officers, four-wheelers, and helicopters from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for Alexandre. If you have any information, please call the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office at (863) 763-3117.

Alexander's attorney Brian Pakett had the following to say about the arrest.

"Mackensie was fully cooperative with the police,” he said. “His sole focus is the well-being of his father. This is a concerned son who loves his father."

According to his lawyers, Alexander is scheduled to go before the court at 2 p.m. today.

The Bengals released the following statement on Alexander's arrest.

"We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time."

