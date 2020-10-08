Former Clemson CB activated off COVID-19/reserve list
by - Thursday, October 8, 2020 12:52 PM
Terrell is back for the Falcons after missing the last two games.
Terrell is back for the Falcons after missing the last two games.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have activated rookie and former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, the team's first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, was the first player placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list during the season, prior to Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 27.

Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Wednesday, "We can't wait to see him," while discussing Terrell's possibly return, per the Falcons website

Terrell tallied 11 tackles in his first two NFL games after earning a starting spot in preseason camp. The Falcons play against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
Clemson announces players out, Xavier Thomas available for Miami game
Clemson announces players out, Xavier Thomas available for Miami game
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week