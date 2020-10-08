Former Clemson CB activated off COVID-19/reserve list

TigerNet Staff by

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have activated rookie and former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, the team's first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, was the first player placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list during the season, prior to Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 27.

Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Wednesday, "We can't wait to see him," while discussing Terrell's possibly return, per the Falcons website

Terrell tallied 11 tackles in his first two NFL games after earning a starting spot in preseason camp. The Falcons play against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.