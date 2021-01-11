|
Former Alabama QB reportedly will join Clemson's staff
More Alabama ties are headed to Clemson.
Sylacauga High School head football coach Andrew Zow announced his intent to accept a Player Development position with Clemson. According to a Sylacauga high school press release on Monday, a formal announcement of Zow's hire regarding Clemson is coming soon. Zow has been a high school head coach in Alabama, including stops at Sylacauga, Calera, and Montevallo. Before coaching, he was a former Alabama quarterback who played for the Crimson Tide from 1998-2001 and completed 459 of 852 passes for 5,983 yards with 35 touchdowns.
The Tuscaloosa to Clemson pipeline continues. Former Crimson Tide Quarterback Andrew Zow will join Dabo Swinney’s staff. pic.twitter.com/RTtVdRbUer— Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) January 11, 2021