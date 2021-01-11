Former Alabama QB reportedly will join Clemson's staff
More Alabama ties are headed to Clemson.

Sylacauga High School head football coach Andrew Zow announced his intent to accept a Player Development position with Clemson.

According to a Sylacauga high school press release on Monday, a formal announcement of Zow's hire regarding Clemson is coming soon.

Zow has been a high school head coach in Alabama, including stops at Sylacauga, Calera, and Montevallo.

Before coaching, he was a former Alabama quarterback who played for the Crimson Tide from 1998-2001 and completed 459 of 852 passes for 5,983 yards with 35 touchdowns.

