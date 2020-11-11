Florida State standout DT out for season with leg injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Rough news for a 2-5 football team.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced that senior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury.

Wilson had been battling a knee injury for several weeks. Obviously, this impacts the Clemson-FSU game coming up on Nov. 21 as he is one of the best and experienced defenders on their roster.

Dennis Briggs Jr. and Fabien Lovett will likely be the next guys up at the position.

For the season, Wilson had 11 tackles and a sack.

In 2019, Wilson had 44 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass breakups.

The Seminoles play at NC State this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.