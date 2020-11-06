Flashback Friday: Clemson's 24-22 win against ND in 2015
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, November 6, 2020 10:13 AM

Check out these flashback videos of Clemson's memorable win against Notre Dame in 2015, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: On October 3rd, 2015 the No.12 Clemson Tigers got a victory that would be one of the pivotal moments in their ascension into college football's elite. The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish came calling to a rainy Death Valley. The Tigers jumped out to a big lead, but the Irish came roaring back. The game would come down to the final seconds and Clemson would make a defensive stop that will forever be remembered

