Flashback Friday: C.J. Spiller and 2009 football team perform 'Thriller'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's 'Flashback Friday' and today's video is taking it back to 2009 with a Clemson version of Michael Jackson's classic 'Thriller' song. Clemson legend C.J. Spiller and his teammates performed 'Thriller' to the delight of fans at Tigerama on October 30, 2009.

Check out the video evidence below: