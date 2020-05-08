Flashback Friday: C.J. Spiller and 2009 football team perform 'Thriller'
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, May 8, 2020 1:26 PM

It's 'Flashback Friday' and today's video is taking it back to 2009 with a Clemson version of Michael Jackson's classic 'Thriller' song.

Clemson legend C.J. Spiller and his teammates performed 'Thriller' to the delight of fans at Tigerama on October 30, 2009.

Check out the video evidence below:

Clemson baseball pledge switches commitment to Penn State football
ACC commish says it's on 'radar' to play without entire league on board
Michigan's Harbaugh proposes big changes to NFL draft process, eligibility
