Five Tigers selected in latest 2021 NFL mock draft

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another day and another NFL mock draft. NFL analyst Matt Miller has debuted his 2021 mock draft and it contains a full seven-round draft instead of the standard one round. In a shocking revelation (sarcasm), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is projected No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "This is no surprise, and doesn’t require much of an explanation. Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL draft in the last decade and the Jaguars have a need at quarterback. Even a torn left labrum that’ll get cleaned up in a few days doesn’t affect his stock." Etienne went in the second round (No. 35 overall) in the projections to the Atlanta Falcons.

Amari Rodgers was projected to go in the third round (No. 69 overall) to the Cincinnati Bengals to reunite with his buddy and former 'WRU' teammate Tee Higgins.

Jackson Carman went in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) to the Arizona Cardinals.

Cornell Powell was projected to go in the sixth round (No. 174 overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers to team up with former Tiger Mike Williams.

The 2021 NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 29.