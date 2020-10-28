Finebaum reacts to Trevor Lawrence leaving the door open on return to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media Tuesday and was asked whether he was certain that he would enter the NFL Draft after this season.

Lawrence didn't rule out returning to Clemson.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," he said. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum heard about Lawrence leaving the door open returning to Clemson and had to give his opinion.

"I don't think anything has changed," Finebaum said Wednesday morning on ESPN's First Take. "I think Trevor Lawrence is having a good time in college, and he's having an even better time getting people like us to react and especially overreact to what he's saying. I mean, he knows what's going on in New York. He knows the tabloids are going crazy with every utterance he makes."

Finebaum predicts that Lawrence will be a New York Jet.

"Trevor Lawrence is not staying at Clemson," he said. "He didn't have anything to prove last year after a national championship, and if he wins this year or if he loses or doesn't make any difference what happens, he has even less to prove. He will be the number one pick in the draft, and he's leaving whether it's the Jets or anywhere else so I think my advice to everyone is to calm down, quit taking Trevor Lawrence literally, and just accept the fact that this is his last year at Clemson and he will likely be a New York Jet next year."