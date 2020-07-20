Falcons sign Clemson DB to rookie deal

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell signed his rookie deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, the team announced.

Terrell was picked 16th overall in the first round by Atlanta in April. The deal is estimated to be worth $14.3 million with a nearly $8 million signing bonus (Spotrac).

The Atlanta native was a first-team All-ACC selection as a junior after tallying seven pass breakups, two interceptions and 39 tackles. He started each game of Clemson's 29-1 run over the last two seasons.

Terrell and the rest of the Falcons rookies are set to report for training camp on Tuesday.